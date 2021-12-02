Cowboys LISTEN: How Cooper & CeeDee Change Plan

When the Dallas Cowboys face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, a familiar face will be returning to the offense. Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play after missing the last two games on the COVID-19 list.

Cooper's stats have been modest since his breakout Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but knowing Cooper can always go off for 100+ yards and a pair of touchdowns is a threat to any defense.

The Cowboys offense is designed well for receivers. Even without Cooper and excellent second-year wideout CeeDee Lamb, the offense still saw two 100-yard receivers in Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. However, Cooper's presence helps open up the run game for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, which allows the Cowboys to become multi-dimensional.

The Cowboys have averaged just 73 rushing yards per game in the past two games that Cooper has been sidelined. That's quite the slip considering the team averages 127.5 rushing yards per game over the course of the season.

Regardless of what shows up in the box score for the Cowboys, Cooper's presence on the field is a major plus for America's Team. And tonight, it'll be Cooper returning, and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) doing the same for the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Week 13 matchup between the Cowboys and Saints.

They discuss the return of Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and how might the Cowboys try to stop Saints starting quarterback Taysom Hill.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

