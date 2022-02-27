Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at $40 Million a Year; Should Packers' Aaron Rodgers Get $50M?

There was Dak. Now along comes Aaron Rodgers’ impending decision about his plans for the 2022 season - and reports that he wants $50 mil APY to keep playing.

FRISCO - While I am a long-time advocate of the idea that an NFL player should get every dollar while he can - he is, after all, literally risking years off his life, or even his life itself, for our entertainment - there is also a salary that means teams would like to have some sort of "budget'' for how they spend what in 2022 is a $208 million limit.

Of course, when it came time for the Dallas Cowboys to decide, they blew through the lid on their budget a year ago and paid quarterback Dak Prescott the astronomical sum of $40 million a year.

“He wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL by a wide margin, so we’re talking about $50 million a year,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

On Friday, the two-time reigning MVP used media pal Pat McAfee to deny the report.

Rodgers called the report “categorically false,” according Pat McAfee, who said on his Friday show he texted the quarterback to address the claim.

Rodgers has said he will inform the Packers of his future plans “soon.” Those plans could include retirement after 17 seasons with Green Bay, or finishing the last year of his contract with the Packers (as he is presently due $33.5 million), or demanding that the Packers trade him to a new team.

A new team that, just maybe, would have to meet his new salary demands.

On Friday’s “First Things First,” former Packers receiver Greg Jennings slammed his former quarterback over the report.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, ‘Don’t be that guy' (regarding taking up too much of the salary cap). All of a sudden, it’s about the money.”

We know the Packers wish to retain Rodgers and are likely to be willing to up his salary to satisfy him - unless the only way to satisfy him is to trade him. And there are reports that teams already have "offers on the table'' to make that happen, as soon as Rodgers declares his intentions.

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions in 16 starts this past season and won his fourth NFL MVP. If Dak is "worth'' $40 million - and the only way to really establish that is for the Cowboys to finally win big on the field - then that makes Rodgers "worth'' $50 million.

Whether he "demands it or not.''