Dallas Cowboys Enemy x 2: Do Washington Commanders Have Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer to Packers 'On the Table'?

FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys had their preference, given their history with Aaron Rodgers, the fact that he will announce a decision on his NFL future “soon,” per ESPN insider Dianna Russini, would lead to him taking a full-time job as "Jeopardy'' host.

Or something.

And indeed, retirement does seem to be a possibility for the long-time Dallas nemesis. But just in case, Russini in her report adds that there are “multiple teams” with trade offers on the table if the Green Bay Packers allow a deal for their longtime franchise quarterback.

And yeah, that can mean more bad news for defending NFC East champ Dallas, because another nemesis - the Washington Commanders - figure to be among the interested maybe-employers of the future Hall of Fame QB.

If Russini means "on the table'' in the sense that "multiple'' teams have already contacted the Packers about a "what-if'' scenario - meaning "if'' Rodgers wants to keep playing in the NFL but wants to exit Green Bay - this is gigantic stuff ... and yes, the Commanders would be remiss in not having already called the Packers.

If, however, Russini means that teams are "preparing'' offers? That does not advance the ball quite as quickly. Nevertheless, given coach Ron Rivera's very public campaign regarding Washington's willingness to pay the price to acquire a star QB and the club's self-confidence in the Commanders' attractiveness to a player of Rodgers' level, there is no doubt Rivera should have an "offer on the table.'' ...

Either sitting on his table, being prepared to be shipped to Wisconsin ... or already sitting on the "what-if'' table at Packers HQ.

Rodgers has said his decision will come in late February or early March. One of the greatest QB's of all time, Rodgers clearly has a fondness for drama. (As his old Green Bay frienemy, coach Mike McCarthy, knows well.) And the Commanders need to find out if he also has a fondness for Washington, and all of the things Rivera swears this franchise has to offer a player who could put the roster up and over the hump of true contention.

Meaning right up there in the NFC East with Dak Prescott-led Dallas.