Cowboys Trade for Denzel Mims? Dallas' Connection with New York Jets WR

ARLINGTON - Let's play "Connect the Dots.''

Denzel Mims, the New York Jets former second-round pick, wants to be dealt.

Mims' agent is DFW-based Ron Slavin, who has a respectful relationship with the Dallas Cowboys.

Mims is a Texas native and a product of a Baylor football program that the Cowboys scouting department knows very well. (And yes, we were told in 2020 that Dallas scouts liked him.)

And the Cowboys still might need help at wide receiver.

Is that enough dots?

The Cowboys, beyond Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb, are still crossing their fingers that an assortment of kids can come through, an experiment that continues in Friday's preseason closer here at AT&T Stadium against Seattle. Indeed, Dallas - hopeful that Michael Gallup's rehab will allow him to play in late September - is giving the sort of chance to Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown and DeVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko and others that Mims is claiming he's never gotten in two years in New York.

The 6-3, 207-pound Mims is still just 24 years old, and his contract is a cheap one. And given where he stands with the Jets.

Not this on the downside regarding the idea that their asking price probably isn't exorbitant: He's got just 31 catches in his two-year career.

But note this on the Dallas upside: He started off fine. To wit: The number of rookies since 1970 to post 40-plus receiving yards in each of their first five career games? There are eight of them: Terry Glenn (1996), Andre Johnson (2003), Stefon Diggs (2015), Amari Cooper (2015), Michael Thomas (2016), Terry McLaurin (2019) and ...

In 2020, CeeDee Lamb and Denzel Mims.

Mims' position?

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him," Slavin said. "(GM) Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor."

The Jets have apparently whispered that they would do a deal, for "equal value.''

The Cowboys are in exploration mode at tackle due to the Tyron Smith injury. They've admitted they're looking at vet wideouts, too. This we can tell you: Denzel Mims is waiting for their call. ... and all parties know each others' phone numbers.

