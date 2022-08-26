Cowboys vs. Seahawks Preseason: Dak Prescott Wins 'Courage' Award - Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will wrap up their 2022 NFL preseason on Friday as they host the Seattle Seahawks. In what's usually called the final "dress rehearsal" for a team before the regular season starts, it's a bit different for the Cowboys as coach Mike McCarthy has indicated the starters will sit out again in the preseason finale.

McCarthy suggested ahead of practice on Tuesday inside Ford Center at The Star that good work by his starters for the next two days would allow the team to repeat the approach for preseason game No. 3. In other words, Dallas will continue the plan for previous matchups at the Broncos and Chargers: Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons and the first-teamers on the sideline.

"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith isn’t going to play in the preseason finale because of his mild ankle injury. And that's not the worst news on the offensive line, as veteran left tackle Tyron Smith is out "for months'' after sustaining a hamstring tear at practice here at The Star.

It might be time to panic about the offensive line, even if the Cowboys brass isn't.

The backup to quarterback Dak Prescott might still be in question, as Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been in competition during camp, but McCarthy said Grier will get "a chunk" of reps in his duel with Cooper Rush.

The Seahawks will also be focusing on the quarterback position, but it's the starting signal-caller that's in question between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the second preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Should he start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Follow along after the opening kickoff for all the live updates during the final preseason game of 2022 for the Cowboys:

PREGAME

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was presented with the club's annual Ed Block Courage Award during an on-field ceremony before kickoff. Voted on by teammates, the award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

“Dak Prescott exemplifies all of the characteristics of the Ed Block Courage Award,” said Jim Maurer, Dallas Cowboys Head Athletic Trainer. “His drive and determination were evident to all those around him as he overcame the ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He was a near-unanimous decision by his teammates. Ed Block strived to help others and especially children in need. Dak also carries this same spirit off the field as he helps those less fortunate and in need.”

Prescott underwent surgery on his ankle the same day it was injured and received a second surgery some months later.

He returned for the 2021 season and did not appear to be limited by the repaired ankle during the entire season, finishing with a franchise-record 27 passing touchdowns and leading a Dallas offense that ranked first in the NFL in yards and points in 2021.

“I am humbled that my teammates selected me for this award,” said Prescott. “I learned a lot about myself during the rehab process. As someone who normally is all go-go-go, I learned patience and learned how important it was to trust the process. I set small goals for myself, and those aspirations created inspiration and motivation. I am thankful to have gone through this injury because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.”

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 0, Seahawks 0