Behind Cowboys Enemy Lines: Replacing Randy Gregory & 3 Broncos To Watch

With approximately two weeks having passed since the start of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys continue to make preparations for their first preseason contest of 2022.

Dallas will partake in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Empower Field at Mile High. The game is set to be preceded by a joint practice on Friday, Aug. 11.

Joint practices are typically an excellent opportunity to shake things up after long weeks of beating on your teammates in training camp. Though some of the Cowboys’ starters may see minimal, or no, time on the field in Saturday’s preseason tilt, the team will be looking to showcase their camp standouts on offense and defense.

In the interest of heading behind enemy lines, here are three Broncos to keep a sharp eye on during this weekend’s slate of action.

Nik Bonitto, linebacker

While former Cowboys edge Randy Gregory would normally head this list, his placement on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list means that he will likely be sidelined for the Broncos’ matchup with his former team. After five seasons in Dallas (not including 2017, which Gregory missed due to his third violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy), he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver in March. Shortly thereafter, Gregory underwent shoulder surgery which sidelined him for the start of the season.

The Broncos remain committed to pairing Gregory and Bradley Chubb as their top two pass-rushers. However, with Gregory out of action to open camp, rookie Nik Bonitto will get a greater chance to make his case for a notable place in the rotation. The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It was their first pick of the draft, as they had previously traded their first-round pick, with four other picks, as part of the deal to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson. Bonitto finished his career at Oklahoma with 33 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks.

Though the Broncos believe Gregory will be medically cleared to play by week 1 of the regular season, Bonitto may receive additional looks this week, as Denver validates their strong interest in him in the days leading up to the draft.

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson targeted his tight ends at a rate below the NFL average. However, Denver hopes to have emerging stars at the position, including Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich. Both Okwuegbunam and Dulcich are capable of working in the open field, or in the slot. With the season-ending injury to wide receiver Tim Patrick, Denver may look to incorporate greater usage of tight end sets, in hopes of providing Wilson with big-bodied receivers.

Okwuegbunam is an intriguing option, given his size and field savvy. Since joining the Broncos as a fourth-round draft selection in 2020, the Missouri product has compiled 44 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

In addition to the potential increase in utilizing the tight end position, the Broncos are also searching for receivers to step up in Patrick’s absence. Jeudy was already poised to be a factor in Denver’s three-receiver sets. The 23-year-old finished the 2021 season with 38 catches for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games. While some may categorize his production as a statistical regression, it was influenced, in part, by poor quarterback play.

Though Jeudy has struggled with drops at times, Jeudy May begin prime position for a bounce-back season. With Wilson as his starting quarterback, his elite ability to separate at an elite level could make him a player to watch in the upcoming season.

