Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals 'Emmitt Smith' Preseason Plan

The Cowboys begin preseason play Aug. 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Entering this seventh year in the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott is being honest about his desire to play in the preseason for the Dallas Cowboys.

Or - following Emmitt Smith's tried-and-true training camp plan - not to play. At all.

While critics point to Elliott's declining production and various injuries, his no-play plan stems not from health - but merely familiarity.

"I've been playing football 20 years," Elliott said Wednesday at Cowboys' camp in Oxnard. "This is my seventh year in the NFL. I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices."

Getting zero carries in the preseason wouldn't be new for Elliott. And it was a staple for Smith - the Hall of Famer and NFL all-time leading rusher - who consistently sat out entire exhibition schedules during Dallas' dynasty of the 1990s.

Two of the Cowboys' 2022 preseason matchups are against AFC West foes Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, who they also have joint practices with leading up to the first preseason game in Denver on Aug. 13.

But playing a few possessions in preseason could benefit Elliott, who had a partially torn PCL last season. Knocking some of the rust off wouldn't hurt, especially as he sits one 2023 offseason away from having a potential out in his four-year, $50.1 million deal.

Said Zeke, with a contract that has an out clause next spring: "I think if I handle my business every day then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

The league's seventh-leading rusher last season and one of only seven players in 2021 to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Elliott isn't the same running back that won two rushing titles in 2016 and 2018. But that doesn't leave him out of the conversation as potentially one of the best red-zone rushers in 2022. 

Alongside fellow running back Tony Pollard, the duo will be one of the league's top backfield tandems this season.

It remains to be seen what Pollard - who did an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com - thinks about potentially getting some snap in the preseason for himself. 

Regardless, Elliott doesn't seem like he'll be taking the field until Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

