‘I Don’t Believe In Pressure' (Or Fried Food), Says Cowboys Lighter LB Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has made quite the impression on both his team, as well as the NFL, during his rookie season in 2021.

The 23-year-old Penn State product was selected by the Cowboys in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was named a first team All-Pro by the Associated Press, earned a Pro Bowl nod and was chosen as the unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Heading into 2022, Parsons is setting his sights even higher. However, he refuses to become lost in the deep sea of expectations.

"I don't believe in pressure," Parsons said this week at training camp in Oxnard. "Pressure is non-existent. I think pressure is the aspect of how other people view you. And if you let that get you off your game, you might be in the wrong sport."

While few, if any, would ever argue that Parsons might have chosen an ill-suited profession for himself, his versatility played a major role in establishing his prowess as a pro. In fact, he ironically found himself in position to become such a fearsome pass rusher at the pro level due to a bad break — both figuratively and literally.

After Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice prior to Week 2, Parsons started lining up more at end, which he had played in high school. In Week 8, Parsons had 11 tackles [including four for loss] in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. From Week 9 to Week 14, Parsons recorded at least one sack in six straight games.

His 12 sacks in his first 13 career games are the fourth-most by a rookie in NFL history behind only Julius Peppers (13), Reggie White (13) and Leslie O'Neal (12.5). Parsons ultimately finished his rookie campaign with 84 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games played.

With the first week of Cowboys training camp having passed, Parsons is just starting to enjoy the fruits of his labor. His conditioning regimen involved adopting a healthier diet, and taking better physical care of himself. Thus far, he has seen notable improvement in his agility, as well as and enhancement of his stamina.

"I just wanted to lose weight just to play lighter and not be as tired," Parsons said, noting that he played near 250 at times last year but now wants to stay below 245. "I probably didn't do it on purpose, as much as I just fixed my diet."

Having shed some weight, as well as added some quickness to his initial burst, the stage is set for Parsons to continue his growth into one of the league’s most feared defenders. Still, he remains steadfast in refusing to rest on his laurels. As a result, he has entered training camp with an even greater resolve than that which landed him Rookie of the Year honors.

"Last year I was just trying to earn the respect of my fellow teammates and fellow players across the league," he said. "This year I just want to go out there and dominate now."

The concept of a more dominant Micah Parsons in 2022 may be worrisome to his opponents. However, it may provide Cowboys fans with much to smile about in the upcoming season.

