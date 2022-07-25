Skip to main content

Cowboys Camp Preview: Jabril Joins Micah Parsons? 3 To Watch at LB

Cox is a pivotal guy - one of "three to watch'' at linebacker here in camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXNARD, Calif. - The all-around ability of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is no secret. Parsons' rookie season was dominant, as he came second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Things did not, however, work out as fortunately for rookie linebacker Jabril Cox. Still, as training camp opens up here in Oxnard, Cox is a pivotal guy - one of "three to watch'' at linebacker here in camp.

1) Jabril Cox

In Week 8 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys pulled out a narrow 20-16 victory, but lost Cox for the season to a torn ACL.

But now comes the good news, as Cox recently told our Mike Fisher of his rehab timetable.

"I feel great in my workouts,'' Cox told us. "I'm happy with where I am. I plan on being ready at (the start of Oxnard training) camp.''

When Dallas drafted Cox, the Cowboys got what many considered a steal in the fourth round. In his senior season at LSU, Cox had the highest coverage grade of any linebacker in the draft. Cox posted nine career interceptions in college, with two seasons of three or more interceptions. Additionally, Cox displayed the ability to turn takeaways into six points for his team.

Versatility was also an aspect of Cox's game he displayed in college, as he had three seasons with four or more sacks. Cox posted a very respectable Pro Football Focus grade of 73.0 in his 2021 preseason action with Dallas.

From the start, Cox has been determined to learn from the veterans in Dallas, citing his desire to take to mentorship last preseason.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

kearse diggs
Play

Cowboys Camp Preview: 'New' Trevon Diggs, Cleared Kelvin Joseph & 3 To Watch at DB

As Cowboys training camp launches from here in Oxnard, the three DBs to watch ...

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
F40987B3-0C05-417B-9A88-6617C33BC049
Play

Cowboys Ex RB in Philly for Workout

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dak tony troy
Play

‘Dear Dak’: ‘Is Cowboys Prescott an Aikman or a Romo?’ Asks RGIII

Because this is a "Quarterback Game,'' Prescott will be impacted, by every success and failure ... so when ESPN's Robert Griffin III make a Super Bowl "must-win'' list, it's about QBs.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"Leighton, J, Micah, Keanu – those guys, they've helped out tremendously, especially Luke (Gifford). So just learning from them. I know early on it's a learning curve, but once I get my opportunity I try to make the most of it," Cox said.

2) Micah Parsons

This offseason, many wondered if Dallas would address the linebacker position and add a star alongside Micah Parsons (who already thinks he and Trevon Diggs are closing in on dynamic-duo eliteness). We still wonder whether a move like Anthony Barr makes sense.

But for now? Micah is No. 1 in so many ways ... but at this point we almost take his excellence for granted. What to watch at camp? As was the case last year: Where does he line up? What will coordinator Dan Quinn cook up? Can he add a knack for interceptions to his playmaking portfolio?

3) Aaron Hansford

What? A UDFA? Yes, and here's why: Leighton Vander Esch is a known commodity. If he starts over Cox, Dallas is good. If Cox starts over Vander Esch, Cox must be good. But there is room for another guy to develop, to add depth, to help on teams. We'll peg Hansford - a top-quality guy at Texas A&M - as an early name to look for at camp.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

kearse diggs
News

Cowboys Camp Preview: 'New' Trevon Diggs, Cleared Kelvin Joseph & 3 To Watch at DB

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
F40987B3-0C05-417B-9A88-6617C33BC049
News

Cowboys Ex RB in Philly for Workout

By Cowboys Country Staff2 hours ago
dak tony troy
News

‘Dear Dak’: ‘Is Cowboys Prescott an Aikman or a Romo?’ Asks RGIII

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Kellen Moore, Jalen Tolbert
News

Rookie Jalen Tolbert: 'Awesome' Reviews from Cowboys Coaches

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
zack tyron
News

Dallas Camp: 3 Cowboys on PFF Top 50 Players 'Right Now'

By Timm Hamm12 hours ago
204E5047-6D00-4416-BE0B-6045E03135F9
News

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: With John Metchie Out, Should Texans Sign?

By Daniel Flick15 hours ago
kelvin 1
News

'Thank God': Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph Comments on 'Last Word' Amid Police Report

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
cooper rush
News

Backup QB Rankings: Cowboys Cooper Rush Disrespected?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago