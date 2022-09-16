Skip to main content

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Bad 'Technique' Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Friday said he's not reluctant to put Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs up against any receiver, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has issued a counter-challenge.

Said Chase of Diggs, in a positive way: “He’s got great ball skills in the air. He’s super-fast. ... He’s definitely a great athlete.”

Said Chase of Diggs, in a poking way: 'He’s not too technically sound, though. You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss. He’s either all the way or not at all ...''

This is yet another accusation against Diggs, the NFL interception leader last year with 11 picks, that his success is a result of risk-taking. Diggs and the Cowboys have vehemently denied this charge ...

But the rep is sticking.

It is true that the Cowboys star allowed some plays in 2021. But it is also true that as in Week 1 in a 19-3 loss to Tampa, he more than held his own against Tom Brady and the Bucs' vaunted receivers before finally allowing a Mike Evans TD.

And one more truth: Every other corner also gives up yards.

And most every other corner who ever lived has been burned by Tom Brady.

Sunday night at AT&T Stadium will mark the first time Ja’Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs will face each other in the NFL. Diggs and the Dallas defense will have to to their thing without any help from QB Dak Prescott.

That is a load to shoulder. And Chase just issued the man-on-man challenge to shoulder a little more.

