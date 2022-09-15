Skip to main content

Cowboys Trevon Diggs: Defense Will 'Hold Down The Fort' For Injured Dak Prescott

With quarterback Dak Prescott out for the next four games or more, the pressure now falls on the defense ... but All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs isn't worried.

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the season-opener with a hand injury and ran straight to the locker room, the Cowboys were thrown into their near-worst-case scenario. 

It was later announced that Prescott would need surgery and was expected to miss the next six to eight games. That timeline has since been walked back to maybe just four games, but the issue remains: Dallas will have to play without its star quarterback for the foreseeable future.

So far, the talk has primarily been about how Cooper Rush will perform in Prescott's absence

So is the Dallas defense now feeling the pressure more than ever? Not exactly, claims All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

"I wouldn’t necessarily call it ‘pressure," Diggs told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "It’s a standard that we have for ourselves and regardless of [if] Dak is hurt or not we’re going to play that way."

Continued Diggs: “Help the team win until Dak gets back. Hold down the fort until he gets back. We just have to keep that mindset."

In Dallas' 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not much went right. The Cowboys were the only team in the NFL to not score a touchdown week 1, while giving up over 150 yards defensively on the ground. However, Diggs feels good about the defense's start to the season.

"We [defensively] played penalty-free," Diggs said when asked to rate Dallas' defense in Week 1. "We played smart and sound. I think we did pretty good, but we still have a lot of work to do. It’s a long season before we get to where we really want to be too and that’s a Super Bowl-level defense."

The Dallas defense was penalty-free, and it also held Tom Brady and the high-powered Tampa Bay offense to under 20 points. Meanwhile, linebacker Micah Parsons picked up right where he left off from last season, sacking quarterback Tom Brady twice.

While there is room for improvement from the run defense, Week 1 is something for the Cowboys defense to build on. It's now up to them to "hold down the fort" until Prescott returns. 

