'Hit Or Miss' CB Trevon Diggs Shuts Up Dallas Cowboys Critics

"He's not too much on technique-sound ... he's a little hit or miss. He's either all the way on or not on at all."

That's what Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase had to say about Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs ... prior to Dallas defeating the Bengals 20-17.

Well ... it's fair to say that Diggs was "all the way on" Sunday.

Diggs held Chase to just two catches for 14 yards when matched against the receiver in the Cowboys victory. Additionally, there's an argument to be made that Diggs made the play that essentially won the game for Dallas.

With 1:16 left in the game, the Bengals were facing a third-and-3 with the game tied 17-17 and the ball on their side of the field. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found receiver Tyler Boyd out in the right flat and connected ... only to see Diggs to come in like a missile, taking Boyd down at the line of scrimmage.

The Bengals punted, with Cooper Rush then pushing Dallas in range for a game-winning Brett Maher field goal.

When asked earlier this offseason about his goals for this year, Diggs did admit there's room for improvement.

"I still need work," Diggs said. "I’m just cleaning up my technique, and just trying to be perfect on the field.”

Nonetheless, Diggs did say he feels he's a much better cornerback going into this season than he was last year, when he tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in a season.

"I feel like I’ve grown up a lot," Diggs stated. "I know a lot of football. I’ve seen a lot of football, so it’s kind of natural to me.”

Now, Diggs showed that growth against Cincinnati. "Technique-sound" or not, Diggs got the best of Chase on Sunday, while helping Dallas avoid the dreaded 0-2 start. ... and now he and Micah Parsons and a maybe-NFL-best Dallas defense try it again in Week 3 with the Monday nighter at the Giants.

