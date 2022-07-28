Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs Aims to Break Team Record for Interceptions

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions last season, a mark which also happened to be the highest total by any NFL player in 40 years.

But the third-year pro isn’t satisfied.

Speaking at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Wednesday, Diggs said he’s raising the bar for the upcoming season.

“Be higher than last year,” Diggs said. “Beat my 11 and just keep going and improving.”

If Diggs achieves that goal, it would put him in elite company. Only 11 players in NFL history have recorded at least 12 interceptions in a season. The most recent to do so was the Raiders’ Lester Hayes, who registered 13 picks in 1980—but that was with the benefit of Stickum, an industrial adhesive paste that was subsequently outlawed by the league.

Diggs seems to view such a high total as realistic because he actually had a chance at three additional picks last season.

“I got my hands on 14 balls, and I ended up with not 14 interceptions,” Diggs said.

That would’ve put Diggs in the rarest of company. Dick “Night Train” Lane set the NFL record of 14 interceptions for the Rams in 1952 (in a 12-game season).

Meantime, former Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls, who previously was the sole owner of the franchise’s single-season interception record (11 in 1981), was named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

