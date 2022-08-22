Few were predicting the dominance that the Dallas Cowboys defense displayed last season. After forcing the fifth fewest interceptions as a team in 2020 with just 10, the Cowboys forced a league-high 26 last season. Part of that is thanks to the pressure forced by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who terrorized opposing quarterbacks all season. However, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was the turnover kingpin for Dallas last season.

Diggs forced 11 interceptions in his sophomore campaign, en route to a First-Team AP All-Pro nomination. Additionally, Diggs returned two of those interceptions for a touchdown and piled on 21 passes defended. Now, the NFL is releasing its top 100 players for the previous season and Diggs came in at No. 23. Here is their explanation:

"Quite simply, Diggs is this high on the list because in a league where teams often thrive in the passing game, he is a player that is well-equipped to stop it in its tracks. Diggs is only in his second season with the Cowboys, but the young stud is already making a name for himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the game. "He recorded 11 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns last season, both best in the league, and the first of those statistics is what really makes him special. The last time any player had at least 11 interceptions was in 1981, making Diggs’ performance in 2021 truly once in a generation."

The 11 interceptions Diggs had in 2021 also ties the single-season record for a Cowboy, making the feat even more impressive. Every time opposing quarterbacks threw the ball in Diggs' vicinity last season, they had to come to terms with the fact they were risking a turnover.

Now, expectations will be high for Diggs in his third season after coming in at No. 23 on the NFL top 100. Now it's time to see if he comes back down to Earth, or reaches for NFL immortality.