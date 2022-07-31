Skip to main content

Breaking Tradition: Cowboys To Use Two Alternate Helmets In 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys are known for their traditional uniforms, but could a new wrinkle be added to the lineup this season?

When it comes to the uniform department, the Dallas Cowboys have usually stuck to the status quo, even in the modern days of the NFL.

Given this precedent, when the league brought back the allowance of alternate helmets for the 2022 season, it made sense for Dallas to announce the usage of its 1960 throwback lids for the Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. Sure enough, the Cowboys announced their plan to utilize this classic helmet on July 21.

The NFL followed this with a tweet of its own on July 25 highlighting all of the alternate and throwback helmets that will be seen on the field this season.

But wait; there are two Cowboys helmets on this graphic. What's that all about?

Dallas has not officially announced the usage of a second alternate helmet for the 2022 season, but Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com reports that an NFL official has confirmed that the Cowboys will use this design with their color rush uniforms this year.

The color rush lid features the same star logo design as the Cowboys' primary silver helmet as opposed to the logo used on the throwback lids. Here's what Lukas had to say in his reporting.

Yesterday, however, I was interviewing a league executive about something else and got confirmation: The Cowboys will indeed be wearing both versions of the white helmet this season — one with their throwback uni and one with their CR uni. The league hadn’t initially planned on this when it allowed teams to add a second helmet color, but the Cowboys asked if they could give the white shell two different design treatments. Since the throwback and CR unis are both alternates (which means it’s permissible under league rules for them to be paired with an alternate helmet color), the league said yes.

It’s not clear to me why the Cowboys haven’t simply announced this themselves. But in any case, that’s the deal.

While we wait on confirmation from the team itself on this development, it's fun to speculate that America's Team may be adding a wrinkle to its uniform department this season along with numerous other teams in the NFL.

