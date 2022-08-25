Dallas Cowboys Tyron Smith 'Gruesome' Injury Timetable; Trade for Patriots' Isaiah Wynn?

FRISCO - The New England Patriots aren't saying much about tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dallas Cowboys are saying a lot about tackle Tyron Smith.

Can the two streams be crossed?

Smith's unfortunate injury - described gruesomely as "hamstring torn off the bone'' - leaves the Cowboys short at the position, even as sources indicate they will search for in-house options (likely featuring first-round rookie Tyler Smith) before signing a vet like Eric Fisher or one (or two?) of a host others.

Besides, owner Jerry Jones, as usual trying to put a positive spin on things, vows that Tyron will return to the team just in time for the playoffs.

"It's a setback. ...We'll have him at the right time,'' Jones said.

But here's another idea: What about Wynn, a conspicuous mystery in New England?

The 26-year-old has been limited in practice at times and absent at others.

Is Wynn off the field because of an injury? Is there suddenly a contract dispute? Per Patriots' communication DNA, we're offered few answers to our questions.

Pats coach Bill Belichick was asked about Wynn’s status by reporters prior to the start of Day 1 of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in Foxboro. Belichick described Wynn as being “day to day” without setting an expectation for his return.

When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound tackles in the NFL.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offensive unit, having taken 915 (82.8 percent) of their snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for penalties nine times throughout the season.

At his best, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game. Though a bit undersized for the position (listed at 6-3), his technique still makes him among the team’s best options at left tackle. Still, his absence from much of the team’s offseason workout program provided the Pats with the chance to explore alternative options, including playing Brown at left tackle and Wynn on the right. Throughout training camp, Brown has settled into the left tackle position, while Wynn has remained on the right.

Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie contract, hitting the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring. If Dallas were to pull the trigger here, in addition to whatever trade cost, there would be the expectation of a new contract.

Nothing wrong with Dallas "looking in-house.'' But also nothing wrong with Dallas looking at the idea of another team's problem being a Cowboys solution.

