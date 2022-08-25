Cowboys LT Tyron Smith Tears Hamstring in Practice, ‘OUT for Months'

As the Dallas Cowboys continued practice prep Wednesday for Friday's final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, competitiveness turned to concern.

During the session, Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith went down in pain quickly while blocking downfield, immediately grabbing for his lower body as he fell to the ground.

He walked off under his own power, but late Wednesday evening we learned that the Cowboys neliebe that Smith suffered a torn left hamstring, an injury that could have the eight-time Pro Bowler “out for months" this upcoming season.

"It's very tough," Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern said. "I was the first person over there, I was in pass protection. All of a sudden I just see him over on the ground. Didn't even care about where the ball was downfield ... I was just instantly right there. You saw literally everyone on the offense, even the defensive guys were running over there."

Smith, 31, missed five games last season due to an ankle injury that kept him out at different points in November and December. He still earned a Pro Bowl nod due to his efforts in spearheading a Cowboys offensive line that helped the team average a league-best 407 offensive yards per game last season.

In 2020, Smith played just two games, as a neck injury forced him into season-ending injured reserve after Week 4. The team's longest-tenured player has failed to suit up for a full season since 2015.

"When a guy like that goes down - it doesn't even matter who it is - this team's so close it doesn't matter who goes down on the ground," McGovern said. "Everyone's trying to get over there and see if they're alright, get them back up."

With Smith's indefinite absence, a hole at left tackle now emerges. The Cowboys could have to rely on rookie first-round lineman Tyler Smith to step into a starting role on the o-line quickly. He likely wouldn't directly fill Tyron's spot at left tackle though, as right tackle Terence Steele could switch sides and provide a much-needed presence.

Or, as CowboysSI.com has covered previously, Dallas could hit the free agent (or trade) market to search for an offensive lineman with proven experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs No. 1 overall pick and Pro Bowler Eric Fisher remains an available option.

But as of now, Dallas will likely go with what its got in the offensive line room while remaining focused on getting Smith back as soon as possible. He's set to undergo further tests Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

The Cowboys will begin Friday's final preseason festivities against the Seahawks inside AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m. C.T.

Dallas then hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 1 on Sept. 11. And after Wednesday's unexpected events, the Cowboys' offensive line is in for a tough season-opening test against a Buccaneers defense that recorded 47 sacks in 2021, good for seventh-best in the league.

