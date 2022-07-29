Cowboys LOOK: WR T.J. Vasher Stunning Catch of Camp

With training camp practices ramping up all around the NFL, there are bound to be eye-catching plays surfacing on social media. Many of them come from players who are locks to make the 53-man roster and are known amongst the league.

But on Friday, there was a lost-profile player who was posted on the NFL Twitter page.

On a snap from around the 5-yard line, quarterback Will Grier lobbed a pass to the back corner of the end zone, and T.J. Vasher, a 6-5 wide receiver, rose up to make a highlight one-handed catch with his right hand, leaping over cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

After the play, tons of Cowboys players stormed the field to celebrate Vasher.

After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in the 2021 draft, Vasher signed with the Cowboys but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the regular season with a meniscus injury that took place in college. He didn't play at all last season.

Vasher started his college career in 2016, where he played in one game before missing the rest of the season due to an injury. In Vasher's redshirt freshman season, he caught 29 passes for 545 yards, scoring six touchdowns.

His sophomore season was the best of his career as he racked up 687 yards on 54 receptions, scoring seven touchdowns. Vasher had over 500 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt junior, but in his final season played just six games where he had 227 yards on 19 catches.

With wide receiver Michael Gallup unlikely to be ready in Week 1, the Cowboys will look for some receivers to step up. And Vasher's spectacular catch on Friday certainly caught the attention of all as he is looking to make the roster this season.



