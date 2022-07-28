Skip to main content
Michael Gallup Says He’s Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup told reporters on Thursday that him being ready for Week 1 is “not a reasonable possibility,” per the Dallas Morning News.

The receiver, who signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with Dallas this offseason, is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January. He had surgery to repair the ACL in February.

“We got a little ways to go. It’s gotta get a little bit stronger,” Gallup told The Athletic. “I’m ready to get back out there and help the team win.”

Gallup has been partially participating in this week’s training camp despite being on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. 

Head coach Mike McCarthy told the Morning News that Gallup hadn’t missed a target yet, and “he looks really good.”

There isn’t a specific timeline for his return yet, but ESPN previously reported that Gallup should return to the field sometime in September. So, even if he misses the Cowboys’ Week 1 game vs. the Buccaneers, he could potentially be ready soon after as long as his rehab continues to progress in the right direction.

Gallup previously missed the first two months of the 2021 season with a calf injury. He played in nine games last year before tearing his ACL. During those games, he caught 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

