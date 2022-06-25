Cowboys Value Based on Broncos Sale? Jerry Jones Surely Pleased

It’s a deal that has nothing to do with Dallas. But - Jerry Jones just got richer.

This offseason the Denver Broncos announced that an ownership group led by Rob Walton of the Walton-Penner family - think Walmart - has agreed to purchase the team.

Price tag? A cool $4.65 billion.

It's the highest amount ever paid for an American sports team. Only the recent $5.4 billion sale of England's Chelsea FC sold for more.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently he'd never sell his franchise. But if the Broncos are worth almost $5 billion what would Jones be able to get for America's Team? Maybe even, um, 10 billion?

“But let me make this very clear,” added Jones, who will turn 80 in October. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

Not that their teams are on the market - or ever will be - but the Broncos transaction surely puts a smile on the faces of Jones and the New England Patriots' Robert Kraft - owners of the two most valuable franchise in the NFL.

According to Forbes in 2021, the Cowboys are valued at $6.45 billion, followed by the Patriots ($5.08), Giants ($4.85), Rams ($4.8) and now the Broncos.

While Kraft is likely happy about the skyrocketing value of NFL teams, is Jones left to lament his recent return-on-investment?

Of the top five most valuable NFL franchises over the last 25 years, Nos. 2-5 - Patriots six, Broncos three and Giants and Rams two each - have combined to win 13 Super Bowls. The No. 1 Cowboys have won zero, not even advancing as far as an NFC Conference Championship Game.

Not that the empty bang for buck has dented Jones' checking account.

Jones, remember, bought the Cowboys and Texas Stadium for a measly $150 million in 1989.

