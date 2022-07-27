Skip to main content

Cowboys VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: 'My Goals Are ...' Rehabbing Michael Gallup Reveals Plan

OXNARD, Calif. - Michael Gallup has a singular - and, when you think about it - an obvious immediate goal, as the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver explained in a one-on-one Video Visit with CowboysSI.com.

"I'm feeling great,'' Gallup tells us. "My goals for this season? Me? Just get back healthy so I can help this team.''

Sensible, as the Cowboys were making roster moves in advance of Wednesday's first training camp practice here in Oxnard ... and not a surprise is the shuffling of the young vet Gallup to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. 

Gallup, who re-signed with the Cowboys this offseason under the terms of a $13 million APY deal, is rehabbing from knee surgery and was expected to miss the start of camp. Some errant reports have suggested that he might be ready this month, but sources have explained to CowboysSI.com that a recovery that quickly is almost a medical impossibility. Gallup is hopeful of being ready to play early in this NFL regular season.

Certainly, though, there is optimism - in part because of the work Gallup has put in with trainer Britt Brown. But also involved is Gallup's attitude, the source of praise from the people inside the Cowboys who work with him.

And speaking of praise: We asked Gallup which of his wide receiver teammates have impressed him early, and he did pinpoint a guy. (See that "guy'' in action here.) And we also asked him about the importance of the support of teammate and Cowboys leader Dak Prescott, the quarterback who serves as the hub of the team's locker room.

Gallup's answers ... his goals, his teammates, his mood ... all captured above here in this Video Visit.

