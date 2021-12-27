WATCH: Fat Man TD! Terence Steele Scores First Career Touchdown

It's not every day you see an offensive lineman score, but today was a special one for O-Linemen.

It's been a historic day for offensive linemen in the end zone.

Today, three offensive linemen scored a touchdown, including Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Steele scored the touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott to cap off a 9-play, 80-yard drive that spanned nearly four minutes.

Steele is the first offensive lineman to score on a receiving touchdown for the Cowboys since 1968 when Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright caught a pass from quarterback Don Meredith.

But Steele wasn't the only offensive lineman to score today.

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson found the end zone on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the team's win over the New York Giants.

New York Jets offensive lineman Conor McDermott also scored six for his squad on a pass from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the team's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As teams look to get creative on the goal line towards the end of the season, it's nice to see linemen go their whole careers grinding in the trenches and have the opportunity to celebrate and directly put some points on the scoreboard.

For the Cowboys, Steele has forced his way onto the field one way or another this season by splitting playing time with La'el Collins, who has been in and out of the lineup this season with suspensions and injuries.

In an odd statistic, Steele now has more touchdowns this season than running back Tony Pollard, who had 34 receptions heading into tonight's game.

The Cowboys hold a 42-7 lead over Washington at halftime.