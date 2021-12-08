Could the return of Terence Steele help the offense return to form? - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

It's been a while since the Dallas Cowboys offense was at full strength personnel-wise, but that looks to be happening for Sunday's matchup with the Washington Football Team.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

On Tuesday afternoon the Cowboys officially activated offensive tackle Terence Steele from the COVID/Reserve list.

Steele was absent from Thursday night's game against New Orleans because of a positive COVID test, and La'el Collins played substitute at right tackle.

With all participants of the offensive line presumably healthy, the coaches have options.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones eluded to the offense using a six-offensive-linemen scheme moving forward, and that would have to include both Collins and Steele.

For his part, as Dallas made other moves, coach Mike McCarthy joked on Wednesday, the team does not announce starting lineups at midweek.

The Cowboys played the first part of the season with a grit and intensity that seems to be missing in recent weeks. That could be due to injuries or COVID or a combination of both.

The offensive line and the offense, in general, seem to be off a bit since the Broncos game. Prescott has not been playing at the MVP caliber level he did early in the season and has struggled with accuracy.

Could the health of the offensive line be the answer? Does Connor Williams deserve another chance?

Please join us daily for the Cowboys Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, DSPMediaOnline.com, or the DSP Media YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content from the DSP Media family. Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim.