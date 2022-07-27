Cowboys WATCH: Jerry Jones Apologizes for Using Derogatory 'M-Word'

OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meant to utilize the start of his training camp-opening press conference to honor the recent passing of a collection of people dear to him, including close friend Larry Lacewell, the former team executive. But in trying to use humor in his tribune, Jones found himself in hot water for using a derogatory term for a person with dwarfism.

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive,'' Jones said later, after using "the M-word'' in the joke about Lacewell's lack of height. "I apologize.”

Lacewell passed in May at the age of 85, and the family was touched when Jerry and son Stephen Jones, the team COO, attended a service for Lacewell in Arkansas.

“Stephen and I went over to Jonesboro and a lot of our staff, certainly our scouts, and wanted to give a big memorial to Lace,” Jones said in the presser. “Lace (used to hold) court out here (in Oxnard). So I’m going to get me somebody, (an "M-word''), to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us.

“You know, we all need our props. ... and the memory that goes with it. But here it is to Lace ― really, and I’m serious about that.”

