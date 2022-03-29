Skip to main content

Games Within Game: NFL Fans Obsessing Over Wordle Copycat

The world's most popular guessing game has a copycat version for football fans.

Millions of people around the world tease their brains every day trying to guess the mystery five-letter word of the day from the game Wordle.

Eric Weddle

lve micah

Leighton Vander Esch (left) with Micah Parsons (right)

DeMarcus Lawrence

The game, created by Josh Wardle in October 2021, went viral thanks to the ability to share scores with friends and followers on social media. In late January, the New York Times Company purchased Wordle for seven figures and it prompted game creators to make copycat versions of the game, including one for NFL fans.

Enter Weddle.

Weddle, named as a double entendre for Wordle and NFL safety Eric Weddle, went live March 20 and offers one game per day, similar to Wordle.

A player gets eight chances to guess the NFL player provided and offers hints, including height, jersey number, age and the division the player plays in.

Dallas Cowboys fans will likely start out by guessing someone like running back Ezekiel Elliott or quarterback Dak Prescott, but not a linebacker like Micah Parsons since the guessing is only limited to offensive skill positions.

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott

Former-state-champion-hurdler-Ezekiel-Elliott-hops-Eagles-defender

Ezekiel Elliott leaps over a defender

micah parsons 5

Micah Parsons

Weddle has been primarily advertising itself on social media, specifically on TikTok, where the account has over 6,000 followers in less than two weeks of creating videos.

On Twitter, the account is less active than TikTok, and received mixed feedback from users. Some mentioned glitches in the game, which is typical for game developers in a new project, while others expressed their support and clamored for an unlimited version to be released, where people could play more than just once per day.

You can play the game here.

