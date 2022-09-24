Cowboys 'Love' Tyler Smith at LT, Experimenting with Jason Peters at 2 Spots for Giants?

Since the merger in 1970, 400 NFL teams have started their seasons 0-2 ... and only 38 of them have made the playoffs. Well, the Dallas Cowboys managed to avoid that dreaded 0-2 start Sunday, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on a game winning field goal.

One of the reasons for the win? Rookie left tackle Tyler Smith continued to shine, causing coordinator Kellen Moore to say he "loves'' the newcomer.

The Cowboys just may have their left tackle of the future with Smith.

But this week at practice, another newcomer, the 40-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters, is ramping up by practicing at both left guard and left tackle.

When he's ready to play, it seems wise to start him.

But where?

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, Smith allowed just two pressures on 69 snaps, while holding his own against the likes of Shaquil Barrett and Vita Vea.

In Week 2 against the Bengals, Smith once again excelled, facing off against Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and giving up just one pressure in 39 pass blocking snaps.

Additionally, Smith's run blocking helped spring open a 49-yard rush for running back Tony Pollard late in the first quarter. One play later, Dallas was in the end zone to take an early 14-3 lead.

When All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was announced to be out until at least December a few weeks ago, some Cowboys fans and the media pressed the panic button for Dallas. The talk of the town was who Dallas would bring in externally to take over the left tackle position.

But now?

Dallas needs to figure out: 1) Is Peters ready. And 2) Which position would be easier for each guy to play?

The 19-year veteran Peters has been one of the best tackles of his era, but he has also played a bit at guard.

Tyron Smith recovering from his avulsion fracture late this season would be a bonus, but he's out now, as is another left guard in Connor McGovern, who missed Week 2 with a high ankle sprain.

Those are concerns for later. For now? The Cowboys "love'' Tyler Smith somewhere ... but they need Jason Peters somewhere, too.

