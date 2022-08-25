Less than three weeks before their season opener, the Cowboys could be faced with losing a key player for a good chunk of the year.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith reportedly suffered a torn hamstring during Wednesday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer and Adam Schefter. It could cost Smith “multiple months” of the 2022 campaign, per Archer. The veteran lineman is set to undergo further testing on Thursday.

Video of the play in which Smith was injured shows him running downfield to execute a block before falling to the ground and clutching at his left leg.

Smith, 31, has spent his entire NFL career with the Cowboys after being drafted by Dallas with the ninth pick in 2011. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has made 144 career starts, with two first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team nods. He was chosen as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Smith has battled injuries in recent years. In 2021, he missed five games due to ankle sprains. The year prior, Smith played just two games as a neck injury sidelined him for most of the year.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

