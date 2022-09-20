Skip to main content

Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?

The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The Cowboys defeated the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and in the process, a new “star” was born in wideout Noah Brown. 

Brown finished the day with a game-high 91 yards on five catches and one touchdown. And that's for a team who struggled through the air for just 173 yards passing in the 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

But more help may be coming, in the return of now-No. 2 wideout Michael Gallup. … and Dallas is crossing its fingers on pass-catcher Dalton Schultz as well.

Gallup went down in Week 17 last season with a torn ACL, and his recovery and rehabilitation has been something of a topic of discussion in the off-season.

But now, speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said it's "certainly possible" Michael Gallup returns for Week 3's game against the New York Giants.

And team owner Jerry Jones added radio enthusiasm on Tuesday saying that tight end Schultz’ knee sprain is not considered serious.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

USATSI_19074584_168388359_lowres
Play

Undefeated: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Beats Bengals, ‘Knows His S—-!’

Cowboys' Cooper Rush is 2-0 as a starting quarterback with win vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

By Bri Amaranthus
beas tom
Play

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs

Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, just accepted his attractive offer to sign from none other than Tom Brady of the Bucs.

By Mike Fisher
schultz bengals
Play

Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Dallas Cowboys Major Concern?

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was hurt when he got tangled up with a pair of Bengals and now has a knee issue.

By Mike Fisher

This Cowboys offense - recently plagued with injuries - could certainly use a reinforcement, especially at the receiver position.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is working his way back from a broken thumb, while backup Cooper Rush is dealing with an offensive line that's missing left tackle Tyron Smith.

And from a pass-catching standpoint, Dallas is already without Gallup and receiver James Washington before Schultz went down with a knee injury of his own on Sunday.

Brown's production of five catches in each of the first two games is certainly needed, but the return of Gallup, who has averaged 52.8 receiving yards per game throughout his four-year career, will be a welcome addition whenever it happens. … and Dallas is hoping for good things to happen at New York in Week 3.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

USATSI_19074584_168388359_lowres
News

Undefeated: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Beats Bengals, ‘Knows His S—-!’

By Bri Amaranthus
beas tom
News

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs

By Mike Fisher
schultz bengals
News

Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Dallas Cowboys Major Concern?

By Mike Fisher
jaylon dak zeke
News

Cowboys Ex Jaylon Smith Signs With Giants - Will He Help New York Beat Dallas in Week 3?

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons
News

Micah Parsons 'Defines Elite,' Says McCarthy: Cowboys as NFL Best Defense?

By Zach Dimmitt
rush beng
News

Rush to Judgment: Where's Cooper Rank As Cowboys Top 10 All-Time Backup QB?

By Richie Whitt
1F9579BB-9DCB-4FCA-8319-7999D3E615E2
News

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?

By Mike Fisher
noah brown
News

'Noah Brown is a Stud!' Cowboys Rave About 'No-Name WR' After Upset Win Over Bengals

By Mike Fisher