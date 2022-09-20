Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?

FRISCO - The Cowboys defeated the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and in the process, a new “star” was born in wideout Noah Brown.

Brown finished the day with a game-high 91 yards on five catches and one touchdown. And that's for a team who struggled through the air for just 173 yards passing in the 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

But more help may be coming, in the return of now-No. 2 wideout Michael Gallup. … and Dallas is crossing its fingers on pass-catcher Dalton Schultz as well.

Gallup went down in Week 17 last season with a torn ACL, and his recovery and rehabilitation has been something of a topic of discussion in the off-season.

But now, speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said it's "certainly possible" Michael Gallup returns for Week 3's game against the New York Giants.

And team owner Jerry Jones added radio enthusiasm on Tuesday saying that tight end Schultz’ knee sprain is not considered serious.

This Cowboys offense - recently plagued with injuries - could certainly use a reinforcement, especially at the receiver position.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is working his way back from a broken thumb, while backup Cooper Rush is dealing with an offensive line that's missing left tackle Tyron Smith.

And from a pass-catching standpoint, Dallas is already without Gallup and receiver James Washington before Schultz went down with a knee injury of his own on Sunday.

Brown's production of five catches in each of the first two games is certainly needed, but the return of Gallup, who has averaged 52.8 receiving yards per game throughout his four-year career, will be a welcome addition whenever it happens. … and Dallas is hoping for good things to happen at New York in Week 3.

