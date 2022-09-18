Dallas Strikes First: Cowboys vs. Bengals Live Game Updates

The Dallas Cowboys welcome Cincinnati to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, as the defending AFC Champion Bengals are looking to bounce back from what can only be described as a wacky Week 1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys are meanwhile spent Saturday on roster moves, signing quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher up to the 53-man roster, and placing defensive end Tarell Basham (quad) on IR. The team has also moved on from rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway, per sources.

Basham will now miss four games, while quarterback Dak Prescott, safety Jayron Kearse, offensive lineman Connor McGovern, and wideout Michael Gallup are all out this week but remain on the roster.

Dallas made official two additional moves on Saturday, with the elevation of backup QB Will Grier and O-lineman Alec Lindstrom.

Cincinnati lost a 23-20 heartbreaker last week in a game that featured a Bengals touchdown as time expired to tie the game, only to see the game-winning extra point blocked. In overtime, more heartbreak for the Bengals as both teams missed field goals before Pittsburgh finally prevailed as time expired in overtime with a 53-yard game-winning kick.

The heartbreak was different for Dallas in Week 1, suffering losses both on and off the field. The offense sputtered all game long in the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked no different even after quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the game with a broken thumb. The Cowboys were the only team in the NFL without a touchdown in Week 1.

Originally feared to be a long-term injury, Prescott may be able to return in a much more compact time frame ... Maybe even in time to face a heated divisional rival - the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Follow along with Cowboys Country as we keep you updated on all the latest from AT&T Stadium and Bengals vs. Cowboys.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 7, Bengals 0

The Cowboys have the ball first to start the game.

Dallas took the opening drive 75 yards in 12 plays in 6:25 and cashed in.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Cooper Rush found Noah Brown in the end zone with a nine-yard touchdown pass. The Bryan Anger extra point was good for a Cowboys 7-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

