Cowboys BREAKING: Coach Dan Quinn Staying in Dallas

Quinn, 51, entered this offseason coach-search cycle as the hottest candidate after transforming 12-5 Dallas' defense.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - recognized across the NFL as a "culture-builder'' - will be taking those skills to ..

The Star. Again.

Quinn, 51, entered this offseason coach-search cycle as the hottest candidate after transforming 12-5 Dallas' defense from the NFL's worst in 2020 to the seventh-best (in points allowed) in 2021 - and maybe the league's best play-making group. He supervised a breakout season from All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league's interceptions leader, and from rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the contender for Defensive Player of the Year, and did the same for an assortment of lesser standouts.

And now, per multiple reports, Quinn has informed his suitors that he is staying at The Star.

Quinn has an infectious leadership ability but is also an accomplished X's-and-O's guy, skills he put on display before spending his one season in Dallas, as he was the head coach of the Super Bowl finalist Atlanta Falcons and the defensive coordinator of the Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks.

Quinn was drawing interest from the Giants, Broncos, Jaguars, Bears, Dolphins, and Vikings. But Denver is hiring Nathaniel Hackett and former Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus is getting the Chicago job.

Coach Dan Quinn's Cowboys Top Assistant Gets Another Interview

At this point, the Cowboys might feel fortunate if Edwards stays.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Cowboys Coach Quinn Not Going to Broncos; Hire Means Packers Trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Dan Quinn isn't going anywhere ... yet. The NFL Coaching Carousel spins ...

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
"It’s nice to hear if someone is interested. That’s not lost on me. … But there’s really nothing to add on my end," Quinn said on Jan. 10. "There’s not a lot of (thinking) other than kicking ass and being right where my feet are."

That slogan "kicking ass and being right where my feet are'' is a Quinn credo, and it has served him well. 

And now, in a shocking but Cowboys-pleasing turn, The Star is where he feet will be. The Star is where he plans to "kick ass.''

