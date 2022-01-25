Could Saints Hire Cowboys' Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore to Replace Coach Sean Payton?

Sean Payton has decided as of Tuesday he's out as the New Orleans Saints head coach after 16 years with the franchise.

During his tenure, Payton led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV, seven NFC South titles and nine playoff appearances.

With Payton out of the Big Easy, it opens another head coaching vacancy in the league, one that - hear us out now - might in theory be filled by Dallas Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore or Dan Quinn.

While Moore is reportedly unlikely to leave, the Saints have hired away a Cowboys quarterback guru before, and there's no guarantee it won't happen again. The Saints have a late start in the coaching interview game, and if Moore isn't the first choice of the other teams, he might be the best of what's left for New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Quinn is known as the "hottest name in coaching" and has interest from numerous teams. He has received interview requests from, well, pretty much everybody with a vacancy, including the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cowboys are already planning to lose Quinn given the volume of coaching vacancies currently around the league, but with the addition of another, it could also result in losing Moore, too.

We recognize the realities here, featuring the possible elevation of Dennis Allen from in-house to take over the Saints. We also recognize that New Orleans has cap issues (and no Drew Brees), making it less desirable to some.

OK, Quinn is likely already forging a path.

But Moore? If you're his agent, you knock on one more door, right?

