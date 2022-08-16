Skip to main content

Dante Fowler vs. Tarell Basham: Cowboys DE in Danger of Roster Cut?

Is there room for both "sponsors'' to be right? Is there room for both vets to make the final 53-man roster?
As we like to say around The Star, an on-the-bubble player "needs a sponsor in the building.''

Defensive end Dante Fowler has historically had one in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Defensive end Tarell Basham has historically had one in personnel boss Will McClay.

Consider Dallas' depth at the position now. DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong are the starters. The team likes Chauncey Golston and loves rookie Sam Williams. Not counting the fact that Micah Parsons is a linebacker who also plays end, the Cowboys would have to retain six ends for both Fowler and Basham to stick.

What about the money? Cutting either guy would save around $2 million.

What about preseason performance?

Basham had a fun pick-6 in last week's joint practice at Denver. Fowler had an impactful play in Saturday's preseason-opening loss at the Broncos (a hit on the QB to force a fourth-down incompletion) but also committed a foul that coach Mike McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.

"That's a discipline penalty," McCarthy us after the game. "Frankly, that's why Dante was done for the night after that. We can't have that."

The violation? The newly acquired edge-rusher got flagged for a personal foul when he tried to push an opposing player off a pile. The goof helped Denver score a touchdown in the second quarter.

It's notable that Fowler was benched. It's also notable that in an outing during which the most valuable Cowboys sat out, Basham naturally was asked to play ... and so was Fowler, 28, despite his resume.

Fowler has been a Pro Bowler, a star. But as evidenced by the fact that the former No. 3 overall pick was even in this game after coming over as a free agent from the Atlanta Falcons, Fowler is in a fight for playing time here.

Dallas could in the end make room for both. But the squeeze is tight. The "sponsors'' won't be enough. Fowler vs. Basham has suddenly become a headlining summer story.

