Dante Fowler: Next Great Cowboys Comeback Story?

The Dallas Cowboys signed the defensive end to a one-year contract in March with hopes of a turnaround season.

The Dallas Cowboys have benefited recently by reviving the careers of struggling edge rushers. Robert Quinn and Randy Gregory both experienced turnarounds with the star on their helmets.

When Dallas signed Quinn in 2019, he had four consecutive seasons of single-digit sacks. Quinn then went on to post 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys along with two forced fumbles.

Even more recent, after facing multiple indefinite suspensions due to NFL violations throughout his career, Randy Gregory performed well over the last two seasons for Dallas. Gregory had 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles over those two campaigns before cashing out with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

The Cowboys are now looking for a resurgence out of defensive end Dante Fowler, the likely No. 2 edge rusher opposite of Demarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys signed Fowler to a one-year, $1.5 million dollar deal in March.

Fowler disappointed throughout his first four seasons and was labeled a draft bust, totaling 16 sacks combined, with eight or more sacks in just one year. However, in 2019 he had a career year while posting 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams.

He then posted two consecutive seasons of less than five sacks with the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys are now hoping for a career revival for Fowler.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones believes defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (who befriended Fowler while both were at the University of Florida) can get more out of Fowler.

"Dan has great experience with Fowler," Jones said. "Loved him in Atlanta. Didn't get to stay long enough to really work with him. But he was fired up about having him. He can do some dynamic things as well."

Lawrence also sees plenty of potential in Fowler.

“I know that he’s coming in here to help us win," Lawrence said. "He’s coming to get better, that’s all I can ask from a guy."

Fowler certainly wants to be part of something special with the Cowboys.

"Right now, I just want to come in here and contribute and do what I have to do for the team so we can get these wins and get to the Super Bowl," he said.

If Fowler can follow in the footsteps of Robert Quinn and Randy Gregory, it would surely help a team in need of a depth to make a Super Bowl run.

