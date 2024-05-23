DaRon Bland's top 10 plays of Cowboys' 2023 season (VIDEO)
DaRon Bland is coming off of a career year and plans on only getting better.
Last season, the 2022 fifth-round pick led the NFL in interceptions (9) and set a league record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season (5). Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and his first career Pro Bowl nod.
Bland's breakout season was a pleasant surprise after former All-Pro Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 2. With Diggs expected to be ready for the start of training camp and the regular season, the Cowboys have arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL.
Ahead of the 2024 season, the NFL looked back at Bland's record-setting campaign with his top 10 plays of the year.
RELATED: Cowboys' DaRon Bland warns NFL about Trevon Diggs' return
Bland and Diggs will be joined in the secondary by nickel corner Jourdan Lewis and safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson.
If everyone can stay healthy, the defensive backfield could cause some serious problems for opposing quarterbacks this season, especially if the pass rush continues to improve.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX. Let's hope the secondary is firing on all cylinders.