CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

DeMarcus Lawrence: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - During their time together at The Star, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Dez Bryant had locker stalls that they both joked were too near one another. Big personalities, big media crowds, a lot of jostling around and elbowing about, playfully trying to gain some personal space

Tank now suggests he'd like to return to the jostling and the elbowing and the playful crowd.

"If 88, 'The X Factor,' wants a shot we gotta give him a shot," Lawrence said in an AMA with Bleacher Report. "Cowboys are home to Dez and he's always accepted in my book."

Bryant and Lawrence played together from 2014-2017 before Dallas released the receiver. He later signed with the New Orleans Saints, but immediately injured an Achilles. He recently spoke exclusively to CowboysSI.com about his comeback plans - and his Dallas desires.

“I’m where I need to be (physically) right now,” Bryant told CowboysSI.com. “I’m more serious than ever. ... I know I would respect my role (as a supplemental player) - and make a huge impact.”

There is no indication from the Cowboys that they are biting on this to-some-intriguing bait. There is no doubt that Bryant at his best was an elite player, and reigns as the franchise leader in TD receptions. But it's fun to consider ... especially when a team leader like Tank is more than willing to do so.

When asked which former player he could pick to return to the Cowboys, Lawrence again reached back to his old locker-stall neighbor.

"I'd say bring Dez Bryant back," Tank said. "88 is always welcome here."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Won't Cowboys Sign Comeback-Minded Ex Chiefs Safety Eric Berry?

Why Won't The Cowboys - Long In Need Of Secondary Help - Sign Comeback-Minded Former Chiefs All-Pro Safety Eric Berry?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Hitchens Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers: 'Kill The Engine'

Former Cowboys Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Has A Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers and Tight End George Kittle: 'Kill The Engine'

Mike Fisher

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Cowboys Contract Holdout

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Possible Cowboys Contract Holdout - But What Are We Supposed to Infer From The Statement?

Mike Fisher

by

DC4lyfe

Cowboys Anniversary Countdown 60 for 60: The Top 60 Moments in 'America's Team' History, The Entire List

The Dallas Cowboys Are Celebrating Their 60th NFL Anniversary And We Celebrate With Them: Our Richie Whitt’s 'America's Team' Countdown 60 for 60 - The Top 60 Moments in Cowboys History, The Entire List

Richie Whitt

by

ScottKennedy

Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Iconic Tight End Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Mike Fisher

by

vincentmaldonado

New Cowboys Aide Adam Henry Has A Message for His WRs: 'I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

New Dallas Cowboys Staffer Adam Henry Is In Charge of Wide Receivers And Has A Message For the Guys: 'Don't Mistake Me - I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

Mike Fisher

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Mike Fisher

How Ex Cowboys Coach Kris Richard Might ‘Fail Up’ To A Super Bowl Team

It Didn't Quite Work in Dallas. But Here's How Ex Cowboys Coach Kris Richard Might ‘Fail Up’ To A Super Bowl Team

Mike Fisher

Did Jerry Jones Just Take A Super Slap At Fellow Cowboys HOF’er Jimmy Johnson?

It Depends How You Hear The Dallas Owner's 'Word Salad,' But ... Did Jerry Jones Just Take A Super Slap At Fellow Cowboys HOF’er Jimmy Johnson?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Playing An NFL Game In Mexico? There’s Only One Problem

The NFL Wants To Conquer The World. Fine. But Cowboys Playing An NFL Game In Mexico? There’s Only One Problem

Mike Fisher