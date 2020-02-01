DeMarcus Lawrence: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

FRISCO - During their time together at The Star, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Dez Bryant had locker stalls that they both joked were too near one another. Big personalities, big media crowds, a lot of jostling around and elbowing about, playfully trying to gain some personal space

Tank now suggests he'd like to return to the jostling and the elbowing and the playful crowd.

"If 88, 'The X Factor,' wants a shot we gotta give him a shot," Lawrence said in an AMA with Bleacher Report. "Cowboys are home to Dez and he's always accepted in my book."

Bryant and Lawrence played together from 2014-2017 before Dallas released the receiver. He later signed with the New Orleans Saints, but immediately injured an Achilles. He recently spoke exclusively to CowboysSI.com about his comeback plans - and his Dallas desires.

“I’m where I need to be (physically) right now,” Bryant told CowboysSI.com. “I’m more serious than ever. ... I know I would respect my role (as a supplemental player) - and make a huge impact.”

There is no indication from the Cowboys that they are biting on this to-some-intriguing bait. There is no doubt that Bryant at his best was an elite player, and reigns as the franchise leader in TD receptions. But it's fun to consider ... especially when a team leader like Tank is more than willing to do so.

When asked which former player he could pick to return to the Cowboys, Lawrence again reached back to his old locker-stall neighbor.

"I'd say bring Dez Bryant back," Tank said. "88 is always welcome here."