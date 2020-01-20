CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Exclusive: 'Hungry' Dez Bryant Explains His Pitch to Cowboys to Let Him ‘Take Witten’s Role’

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In our one-on-one interview with comeback-minded Dez Bryant, he makes it clear he continues to “work in the lab,” as he like to describe his training regimen. But the always-entertaining Bryant is also constantly “workin’ it” via social media, most recently with an eye-catching response to the news that his old teammate Jason Witten might be leaving the Dallas Cowboys.

“Give me the role they gave Witten,” Bryant tweets on Sunday during NFL Championship Weekend, adding that he’s taking “no shot at Witten” with the suggestion.

“Let me play with Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott), (Tony) Pollard, (Michael) Gallup, (Amari) Cooper, (Randall) Cobb, (Blake) Jarwin ...

“Think about it.”

Dez ...are you serious?

“I’m where I need to be (physically) right now,” Bryant tells CowboysSI.com. “I’m more serious than ever.”

We’re not sure new coach Mike McCarthy will bother “thinking about it.” But we know that Dez is aware that the iconic Witten might be leaving The Star (see our sourced story on Witten here). And we know that Bryant has passed on some opportunities to return to the NFL since his April 2018 release from Dallas and then his ensuing November injury (a torn Achilles) sustained just two days after signing with New Orleans.

“I’m 100-percent hungry for the right situation,” he says.

His time away from football has allowed the franchise leader in TD catches (Bryant has 73 and ironically Witten has 72) to pursue his business interests and to father a brood than now includes four children. Zayne is 12, Dez Jr. Is 9 (“going on 21, says proud Dad), Isabella Rose is 5 and Legend Mac-Rose is 1.

“They’re my heart,” Bryant says. “But I have enough passion for all of it. You know that!”

It’s certainly a fun Fantasy Football/“Madden” video-game idea: Just let Dez play tight end!

Dez counters by telling CowboysSI.com that he wouldn’t “necessarily (be limited to tight end-type plays “because (coach Jason) Garrett is gone. But I know I would respect my role - and make a huge impact.”

Bryant, who has been working out at DFW's Michael Johnson Performance gym alongside a group of potential 2020 NFL draftees - "I'm surprising myself and also trying to do some teaching,'' he says -  goes on to suggest that he would accept such a role while playing limited snaps.

“Makes sense, don’t it?” Bryant says, adding “in the meantime, I’m working.”

Working in the lab. And working on a comeback.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Icon Jason Witten is Considering A Career (Coaching? Playing?) That’s Not With Cowboys

Source: Icon Jason Witten is Considering A Career (Coaching? Playing?) That’s Not With Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Jimmy and Cliff are in, But ...; Breaking down Dallas' LB situation

Cowboys 1st & 10: Jimmy and Cliff are in, But ...; Breaking down Dallas' LB situation

Matthew Postins

Ex Cowboys Coach Garrett Raves About Giants as 'First-Class Organization'

Ex Cowboys Coach Garrett Raves About the Giants as a 'First-Class Organization' and About QB Daniel Jones' 'Right Way'

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys Play-Caller Kellen Moore on a Long Career Path But on a Short Leash?

Is Dallas Cowboys Play-Caller Kellen Moore, Who Is Keeping that Job Under New Coach Mike McCarthy, on a Long Career Path But on a Short Leash?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Shares '7 Stages of Grief' Thoughts on Packers vs. Niners NFC Title Game

Long-Time Green Bay guy Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shares Thoughts on the Packers vs. Niners NFC Title Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Hire Odell Beckham Jr. Mentor as New WR Coach

The Cowboys are Hiring Adam Henry. A long-time Odell Beckham Jr. Mentor, as New WR Coach

Mike Fisher

by

Hubby42

ALL NEW Cowboys Staff Tracker: Deep Dive Into Coach McCarthy Putting Final Pieces in Place

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

swschult

Ex-Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Takes Coordinator Job in New York

Jason Garrett will reportedly join Joe Judge's staff as the Giants' offensive coordinator.

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

How Giants Hiring Of Ex Cowboys Coach Garrett Is a 'Jerry Jones-Like' Move

The New York Giants Have Hired Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett As Their New Offensive Coordinator. Here's How It Is a 'Jerry Jones-Like' Move

Mike Fisher

'Turnovers Win Games': The 14-Word Philosophy That Will Drive Nolan's Cowboys Defense

'Turnovers Win Games': The 14-Word Philosophy That Will Drive Nolan's Cowboys Defense

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever