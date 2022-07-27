'Devalued'? Ezekiel Elliott Reveals View on Cowboys Contract Future

OXNARD, Calif. - Running back Ezekiel Elliott is aware of the dollars. And, as he revealed in a Wednesday visit with the media here in Oxnard to open training camp, he is aware of what the Dallas Cowboys consider good "sense.''

“This organization definitely values the position,'' Zeke said when asked about the NFL "devaluation of the running back,'' "and that’s all that matters to me.”

It is true that the concept of paying a running back $15 million APY is out of vogue. And it's true that Dallas has escapability from Elliott's contract in the spring of 2023, when for the price of $11 million dead money they can say goodbye. (Or, we predict, more likely, try to say hello to retaining him on a more affordable deal).

But the Cowboys do not share the view of critics who think this is money poorly-spent, or that Elliott - who produced last year despite playing on a bum knee starting in October - is on his last legs.

Amid the clamoring from some Cowboys' fans to ditch Elliott continues, thus turning 2022 into a de facto "make-or-break" season in their eyes, COO Stephen Jones expresses full confidence in the Cowboys star running back.

“One thing is for sure. We’re going to get (No.) 21’s best effort week-in and week-out, and he’s a great football player,” Jones said.” “His physical style obviously lends to him getting some bumps along the way. This is is a very physical ... game.

"No one thinks more of Zeke Elliott than this organization.”

That last remark could draw a snarky response; indeed, maybe other organizations don't think as highly as Dallas does of the star who took the league by storm, bursting onto the scene in dominant fashion, rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns and leading the NFL in rushing yards en route to being named a first-team All-Pro.

And even last year, he rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns, one of only seven running backs in the league to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Now, after just six seasons in the NFL, some believe it is time for the Cowboys to move on from Elliott in favor of Tony Pollard. That will happen, some day. What about after this year?

“I think it is a big season,'' Zeke said, referring to the contractual situation. "But I think you can’t look too far down the road … I think if I handle my business every day then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

