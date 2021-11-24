Dez Bryant Rips Former Cowboys Coach as ‘Joyless’ Jason Garrett

Bryant insists he's not "being petty,'' adding about Garrett, "Great dude.. never respected his philosophy towards players and the game.''

FRISCO - Dez Bryant was once a member of then-Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett's "Leadership Council,'' was a locker-room voice who took teammates' concern to the head coach, and was even - dare we say - a "Garrett Guy.''

But ... no more.

On Tuesday, as the New York Giants kicked offensive coordinator Garrett out of their building, firing him after two years of failure, the retired Bryant also took a kick, tweeting to Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney:

“After hearing the news about JG,” Bryant posted, “Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career.”

There was at one time ""love and joy'' in Dallas. But before Garrett was fired after the 2019 season, Bryant, after eight seasons wearing the Cowboys No. 88, was let go following the 2017 season.

Bryant, then 29, was a three-time Pro Bowler who commanded a powerful presence in the locker room - one of the reasons he was appointed by Garrett to the team's "Leadership Council.'' But in the spring of 2017, executives inside The Star began quizzing other team leaders about whether to retain Bryant - a move that Bryant understandably views as a betrayal.

In interviews with CowboysSI.com at the time, and since, Bryant has expressed unhappiness over the "Garrett Guys'' turning on him.

Soon after a 30-10 Giants loss to the Bucs on Monday night, Garrett, 55, was relieved of his duties in New York. Bryant obviously harbors no sympathy for his old coach, later tweeting, "Trust me I’m not the only one who feel the same way about him the difference between me and a lot of people I don’t sugar-coat ... guys sacrifice a lot to get misused.''

Bryant also insisted he's not "being petty,'' adding about Garrett, "Great dude.. never respected his philosophy towards players and the game.''

