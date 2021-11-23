BREAKING: Garrett, Former Cowboys Coach, Fired by Giants

The frustration may continue. But Garrett's career in New York will not.

FRISCO - The arranged marriage between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and the offensive coordinator he was urged by ownership to hire, Jason Garrett, is over.

The Giants on Tuesday fired offensive coordinator Garrett - the long-time former Dallas Cowboys head coach and backup quarterback - after yet another failed start to a New York season.

Freddie Kitchens, Judge’s other top offensive assistant, and a long-time Judge friend, is reportedly expected to take over with Garrett gone.

Garrett came to Judge’s staff after being fired by the Cowboys following the 2019 NFL season, as he was replaced in Dallas by Mike McCarthy.

Garrett accomplished many things in Dallas, but the Cowboys never truly contended for a Super Bowl during his decade in charge. Meanwhile, in New York, the Giants have for the last two seasons consistently been at the rear of the NFL offensive stat ratings.

Garrett is highly thought of by the Mara ownership family in New York, as he is the Jones family in Dallas. But one of his assignments was to tutor QB Daniel Jones, and that has been a failure.

The last straw, it seems, was Monday night’s 30-10 loss at Tampa in which the Giants posted season-lows across the board in all offensive categories.

Judge's postgame remarks seemed to hint at change.

“We gotta make sure we sit down [Tuesday] as a coaching staff and understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays,” he said. "If I was a player, there’d be some things I’d be frustrated with, too.''

The frustration may continue. But Garrett's career in New York will not.