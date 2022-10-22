DJ Moore Trade to Cowboys Would Be 'Great Fit,' Says Michael Vick

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to believe that CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup leading the wideout room is enough to keep the team in contention.

Michael Vick has joined the growing chorus of observers who disagree - and who are pinpointing Carolina receiver DJ Moore as the should-be trade target.

"I would love to see DJ Moore end up in Dallas; I think it's a great fit," says former NFL QB Vick of a Panthers and Cowboys trade.

Speaking on The 33rd Team, Vick sees Moore as a player who deserves to thrive with a QB of Dak Prescott's caliber.

"DJ Moore hasn't gotten the quarterback he deserves," Vick said.

The Panthers are 1-5 and are not against selling off contracts, as proven by their blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.

Moore, 23, is a $17 million APY receiver who is a perennial 1,000-yard receiver .. but who this year has just 17 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. ... and yet the gossip has outsiders thinking he's worth a first-round draft pick.

Still, Vick's comments echo those of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.

“With DJ Moore — if I was Green Bay, I’d call Carolina. If I was Dallas, I’d call Carolina. If I was Tennessee, I’d call Carolina,” Orlovsky said.

The Cowboys are 4-2 and prepping for Sunday's Week 7 visit from the 1-4 Lions, with the return of Dak Prescott from thumb surgery taking center stage. Cowboys critics will be watching to see not only how he shakes off the rust of missing five weeks, but also how productive his pass-catchers are ... with the possibility of more trade echoes at wide receiver (Chase Claypool? Denzel Mims?) resonating.

