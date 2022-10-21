Welcome Back, Dak! Cowboys vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 action at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the home team welcomes back its $140 million quarterback.

Dallas enjoyed a 4-1 record with backup Cooper Rush as the starter in relief of Dak Prescott, who broke the thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But now, it appears Prescott is ready to resume his starting role under center. And the timing might be perfect.

The Cowboys' offense has struggled to score points all season, where even in wins Dallas averages just 22.5 points per game, while in its two losses, only 10.

Perhaps the return of Prescott will bring back the once-potent Dallas offense against a Lions defense that's struggled this season.

That is exactly what CeeDee Lamb is predicting, by the way.

"The Dallas Cowboys offense,'' Lamb told us, "is the Dallas Cowboys offense.''

The Lions are coming off their bye week after a 29-0 shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots. Despite the shutout, Detroit still boasts the No. 2 scoring offense in the league by virtue of a 35.25 points-per-game average through the first four weeks.

But that has not translated to wins for the Lions as the defense has allowed 33.4 points per game, including a 48-point performance to the Seahawks in Week 4.

WHAT: Detroit Lions (1-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 12:00 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -6.5 (-118), Detroit Lions +6.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 49.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -300, Lions +240

