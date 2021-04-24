Do Cowboys Have A Top-10 Roster In The NFL?

With the 2021 NFL season on the horizon, just how talented is the Cowboys' roster compared to the rest of the NFL?

At the recent press conference to announce the signing of Dak Prescott, reporters asked those sitting at the podium at The Star in Frisco if the retention of the QB meant that Dallas is the best team in the NFC East.

“Yes,” replied Prescott.

“Absolutely,” said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones.

Every season there is a lot of hype, and subsequent hope, when it comes to the Cowboys and their aspirations. This year? Not only will the Cowboys have a mostly healthy roster, but they will also add talent with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With a seemingly gifted roster, it leads the question: Just how talented is the group compared to the rest of the NFL?"

According to Pro Football Focus, which analyzed all 32 teams and their rosters, the Dallas Cowboys come in with the ninth overall most talented roster. This list was ranked by predicted wins above replacement (WAR) of each of the players on the roster.

As PFF points out, the reason Dallas is ranked so high is because of their potent offense and the return of franchise quarterback Prescott. It is not hard to extrapolate that the offense could once again be high powered with the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott and receivers CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup.

Dallas, the theory goes, has the talent to not just win the NFC East division, but also has the ability to make a deep push into the playoffs. The 10th overall pick in the draft will only further solidify the roster depending on the route they wish to take on draft day.

While there is much-ballyhooed interest in Florida's Kyle Pitts, the Cowboys can address some of their biggest holes on defense during the first round, and CowboysSI.com is being told that the in-house debate is largely over cornerbacks Patrick Surtain vs. Jaycee Horn.

Either way, this could be one of the most talented offenses in the NFL, and they will be looking to prove what PFF thinks of them come Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

