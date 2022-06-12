"Don was a man who set the standard for future generations of Cowboys running backs.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have issued a statement on the passing of Don Perkins, the first star running back in team history, who died Thursday at age 84.

The Cowboys' statement:

"We were all deeply saddened by the passing of Don Perkins. As one of the first players to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, Don was a man who set the standard for future generations of Cowboys running backs.He laid the foundation for the strong history of the position in Dallas, and it is a true testament to his skill, ability and versatility that he is still the fourth-leading rusher in franchise history to this date. He was a true family man, a pillar of his community, a well-deserved Ring of Honor member and a selfless teammate. Our condolences and deepest sympathy go out to Don’s family, friends and loved ones.''

Perkins' death continues a tragic 2021 for the franchise, which has already endured the deaths this year of Ring-of-Honor offensive lineman Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer Dan Reeves, offensive lineman Ralph Neely, former running backs coach Gary Brown, long-time scouting director Larry Lacewell, owner Jerry Jones' forever assistant, Marilyn Love, and, just last week, former Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber.

Perkins played eight NFL seasons – all with the Cowboys – from 1961-68. He rushed for 6,217 yards, which still ranks fourth in franchise history. His 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth, behind only Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett, Ezekiel Elliott and Barber.

He was named to six Pro Bowls and made three All-Pro teams in his eight seasons, and was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976, along with his quarterback – Don Meredith.

Perkins was initially drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960, although he had signed a contract with the Cowboys before the draft. Eventually, the NFL allowed Perkins to play for the Cowboys, as long as they gave the Colts a ninth-round pick in exchange.

A star runner at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque - where he was All-American that led the nation in kick-off returns in the late 1950s - Perkins went on to make an immediate impact in Dallas, rushing for 815 yards and four touchdowns en route to Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 1961.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!