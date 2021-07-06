Trump: Former Cowboys RB Herschel Walker Would Be 'Unstoppable' In Politics

Walker, who has never held public office, has confirmed that he is considering a bid, but the AJC terms his plan "an open secret in Georgia’s political world.''

Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys superstar, would also be a superstar if he opts to run for public office in Georgia, says former President Donald Trump.

In a bid for a Senate seat, Trump says his long-time friend would be “unstoppable.”

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Walker is viewed by many Republicans as the front-runner in next year’s GOP primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, even though he hasn’t yet entered the race that other contenders joined weeks ago.the to run shortly after his own election defeat, And it was Trump last week who said on a conservative radio show that Walker was readying to run.''

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” said Trump on the show, per the AJC. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person.”

Walker, who has never held public office, has confirmed that he is considering a bid, but the AJC terms his plan "an open secret in Georgia’s political world.''

Walker, 59, is a resident of Texas but remains a legend in Georgia via the sports world. As a football star at the University of Georgia, he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Bulldogs to a national championship. He began his pro career in 1983 in the USFL before joining the Cowboys and in 1989 was the centerpiece of arguably the biggest (and most lopsided) trade in NFL history when Dallas swapped him to Minnesota.

