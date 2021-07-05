Cowboys Ex Everson Griffen: 'I F'ed Up'

FRISCO - Everson Griffen is not a name that will go down in the annals of Dallas Cowboys history. But after 10 years with the Vikings, the defensive end is a legendary name in Minnesota - and he wants to go back there.

“I never should’ve left the Vikings,” Griffen told Paul Allen of KFAN, as relayed by SI colleague Willl Ragatz. “I f–kd up. What I tweeted was wrong.''

"What he tweeted'' was hard and odd criticism of Minnesota teammate Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' pricy QB. "Kirk Cousins is ass'' was one message, and "ask (coach Mike) Zimmer if he wanted Kirk'' was another.

The tweets were deleted by the damage was done, and in the spring of 2020, Minnesota said goodbye to a team captain beloved in the locker room despite a history of erratic behavior.

The Cowboys signed him last summer in a flood of high-profile D-line moves that, taken collectively, didn't really work. Demarcus Lawrence was supposed to be getting a load of help, but ...

Dontari Poe was one signee; he was cut during the season. Aldon Smith was another; he was generally productive, but was not invited back this year due to the sort of behavior that again has him in legal trouble. And Griffen? Dallas traded him away, to Detroit, for next to nothing - a conditional sixth-round pick.

Can Griffen still play? He's 33 now, but Griffen did get to the QB at times in 2020, as he had six sacks in 14 games. The Cowboys want no part of this anymore, and it seems the Lions do not, either.

How about the Vikings?

“He has people in his corner with the Minnesota Vikings, I feel comfortable in saying that,” Allen said. “And I would not rule out Everson Griffen joining the Vikings before the season, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

Said a contrite Griffen: "The Vikings organization took great care of me through my ups and downs and I disrespected a lot of people.”

