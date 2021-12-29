'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos 'Poach'

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

    "We might be looking at the most dynamic Dallas Cowboys defense in more than 40 years.'' - Brad Sham.
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor.

    Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.

    That's why defensive tackle Justin Hamilton continued to find himself on the Dallas practice squad. But his work with the varsity is why he is leaving Dallas, as  the Denver Broncos on Tuesday signed him off the Dallas p-squad.

    In Denver, the move is about them reacting in the wake of the season-ending elbow injury defensive tackle DeShawn Williams suffered in Las Vegas; the Broncos need immediate help inside.

    In Dallas? Start with the outstanding depth that has been developed ... and the production, too. As long-time Cowboys radio voice Brad Sham suggested this week following Dallas' 56-14 shellacking of Washington, "We might be looking at the most dynamic Dallas Cowboys defense in more than 40 years. Haven’t checked stats. They don’t mean anything. Disrupters, playmakers, game-wreckers, I think you have to go back to the 1977-78 Super Bowl teams. ...''

    That is saying a mouthful, of course. Those Super Bowl teams featured on defense the likes of "Too Tall'' Jones, Randy White, Harvey Martin, Thomas Henderson, Cliff Harris, Charlie Waters and Mel Renfro.

    And of course, Sham is well-aware of another Super Bowl bunch, the 1990's Cowboys with a defense starring Charles Haley, Deion Sanders and Darren Woodson.

    This year's "Doomsday''? Hamilton (6-foot-2, 315) logged 249 snaps on the Cowboys defense and totaled 10 tackles (six solo). He won't be remembered here as being on the level of the Cowboys defenders who will lead this group into the playoffs - Gregory, Lawrence, rookie Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and more - but he's an NFL-caliber contributor and it speaks to the roster that Dallas has constructed that there's just no room for him.

