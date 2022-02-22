Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Does ‘Son of Ironhead’ Heyward Fit Cowboys?

Could the Cowboys add one of the most versatile players in the NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys need to search for talent at the tight end, running back and wide receiver positions in this year's draft class.

Versatility in the NFL is extremely rare, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys could use a guy that could play multiple skill positions and help in the run game, pass game and special teams.

Enter Michigan State's Connor Heyward.

Here's what some of our staff members had to say about Heyward:

Jeremy Brener: Heyward could go in a number of different directions in the NFL. He could become a running back, fullback, tight end or even a slot receiver. Or, he could be some combination of all of the above. '

While he may not be the most gifted prospect in this draft, Heyward's versatility should land him in an NFL camp this offseason.

I wouldn't expect any team to consider him on draft boards until the late rounds or possibly even as an undrafted free agent, but the fact he can play multiple positions and special teams makes him an intriguing prospect.

Mike Fisher: Connor Heyward (35 catches, 326 yards, two TDs this year) comes with one thing Dallas likes: Position flex. At 6-0, 230, he also has pedigree. His dad is the late Craig "Ironhead'' Heyward, and his brother is the Steelers star D-lineman Cam Heyward.

It's also worth nothing that Dallas special-teams coach Bones Fassel has a big voice in this building. I bet he casts a late-round vote for a player like this.

Cole Thompson: He's the Swiss Army Knife of East Lansing. An offensive weapon who played several positions for the Spartans, some view him as a tight end. Other will see his projection more as a fullback with quality speed.

Heyward has the physical tools needed to run inside. He also averaged 9.3 yards per reception and improved as an in-line blocker on the way to Michigan State's rebounding season. Teams should be able to move him around the field as a chess piece.

This is a Day 3 player that in an innovative offense could carve out a nice role. More and more, the league is looking for do-it-all players and Heyward fits the bill.

