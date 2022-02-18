Would Michael Gallup Fast Rehab Mean Big Dallas Cowboys Contract?

Re-signing Michael Gallup is a priority for the Dallas Cowboys and a speedy recovery could result in a new contract.

There appear to be two sides to the Michael Gallup rehab story, and his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

After sustaining an ACL tear a month ago, Gallup is on pace to return to the field by August — according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

But our own Mike Fisher, reporting from literally inside The Star, suggests we tap the brakes of the PFF report, noting that they are offering a prognosis that not even Gallup himself knows about.

“I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too,” '' Gallup told Heavy.

For the sake of this exercise: Let’s say Gallup experiences a swift recovery. This would be a big help to Dallas, as it removes the unknown.

At which time there is a fine chance the Cowboys will retain their unrestricted free-agent — a top priority for Dallas heading into the offseason, per CowboysSI.com.

Gallup played nine games for the 12-5 Cowboys during the 2021 campaign, where he recorded 445 yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns.

"If I do everything I am supposed to do on the field, then things are going to happen off the field," Gallup said during training camp in August. "It's going to happen regardless. I have to make sure I put myself in a position so everything can fall in place off the field."

That, of course, did not happen.

According to Spotrac.com, a four-year contract worth over $47.0 million is the expected market value for Gallup. The 25-year-old wide receiver from Colorado State had merited a lengthy contract from the Cowboys. But now there could still be a sense of hesitation from Dallas — given Gallup's injury.

Since joining the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2018, Gallup has established himself as a weapon, recording 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns while appearing in 55 out of a possible 65 career games.

Gallup sustained his ACL tear during a Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals amid catching a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. Prior to his knee injury, Gallup missed eight consecutive games during the 2021 season after he suffered a calf strain during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September.

Full clarity on his rehab? Michael gets “what he deserves.” The Cowboys would love that. And so would Gallup.