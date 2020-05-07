Eli Manning On Garrett To Giants: A 'Wonderful' Hire

FRISCO - The New York Giants are undergoing a facelift, with the hiring of a new head coach in Joe Judge and with the retirement of long-time quarterback Eli Manning.

And who does Manning believe is one of the right guys to bridge the gap between previous Giants successes and their hoped-for triumphs in the near future?

Jason Garrett.

“I have competed against coach Garrett and his teams most of my career and have a great respect for him and as an offensive mind and a Jersey guy,” Manning said during a SiriusXM Radio interview on Monday. “I think he’ll do a wonderful job.''

Garrett of course is the Giants' new offensive coordinator, and this much is certainly true: Manning faced off against Garrett when RedBall was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for a seemingly endless number of meetings.

In total, Manning's career record against the Garrett-led Cowboys? Just 6-13.

No wonder Eli has respect for Jason - besides Garrett being "a Jersey guy,'' that is.

For 10 years, Garrett was in charge of the Cowboys, and during that time he mastered the Giants and built an overall record of 85-67. But his teams only made the playoffs three times, and 2019 was the final straw as Dallas finished just 8-8.

The Cowboys turned over their whistle to new head coach Mike McCarthy at about the same time Judge was getting hired as the Giants’ head coach ... and soon after that, Garrett was chosen as the Giants' new coordinator. The Giants have engineered a few other moves that clearly have Garrett's stamp on them, including this week's signing of just-dumped Dallas backup QB Cooper Rush.

"Coach Judge will get the team going back in the right direction,'' Manning said. "I think they’re headed in the right way.”

If Garrett is truly "wonderful'' in his new role, Eli might just be right.