Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

DALLAS - All it takes is a "supporter'' in the building. A "sponsor.'' Cooper Rush didn't have one anymore at The Star in Frisco, not with Mike McCarthy taking over as head coach and not with Andy Dalton signing on to become the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott.

But Cooper Rush has a "supporter'' and a "sponsor'' in New York.

The New York Giants have claimed former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Rush off of waivers, presumably as a candidate to be a backup to young starter Daniel Young.

The Giants' claim on Rush was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and of course as it is first-year head coach Joe Judge who is officially in charge of his department, it doesn't take a scientist to figure out who at Giants HQ pushed for the idea of grabbing the 26-year-old Rush.

That would be Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach, ousted this offseason in favor of McCarthy ... and who is now Judge's offensive coordinator in New York.

Rush, of course, is gone because of Dalton's willingness to "come home'' to Dallas on the terms of a cheap $3 million contract. (Read our original scoop on the contract here.) Dalton is on-record as wishing to come here to "help Dak.''

Rush was undrafted but was serving behind the unsigned Prescott - but that job may have been in doubt even without the Dalton acquisition, as the new regime may have favored new seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci as a backup.

But now Cooper Rush gets a new start in a new city ... just as mentor Jason Garrett does.